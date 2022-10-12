Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,095.7% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

