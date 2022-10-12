Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,095.7% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

