Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 10,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,324,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 251,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.