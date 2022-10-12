Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 10,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,324,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
Big Lots Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.97.
Big Lots Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 251,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
