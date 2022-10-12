LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.7% Higher

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.96. 13,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 803,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

LSB Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Insider Transactions at LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $284.80 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

