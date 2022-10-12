Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 37,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,275,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $132,266,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after buying an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth $4,386,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 189.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,281,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 1,492,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

