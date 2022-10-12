Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Trading Up 4.2%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 1,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $583.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

