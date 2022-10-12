Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

