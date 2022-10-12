Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 3.4%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 5,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 497,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $981.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,104.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

