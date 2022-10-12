Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 8.2%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 152,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,068,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Grab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after buying an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,162,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,663 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Grab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,708,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,743,000 after purchasing an additional 522,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

