Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,445 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $44,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

