SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 8.6%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 40,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,819,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

SentinelOne Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $512,228. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

