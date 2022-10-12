Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Trading Up 3.1%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 256,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Argo Group International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $751.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -35.43%.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 228,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 155.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

