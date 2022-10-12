Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.48

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 6338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

