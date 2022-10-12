Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.48

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 6338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

