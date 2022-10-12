AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.58

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 23306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

AppLovin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

