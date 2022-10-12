AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.58

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 23306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

AppLovin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

