Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 229,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,849,717 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMFG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

