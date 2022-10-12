Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 145 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

