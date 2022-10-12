Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.96

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 18090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,310 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

