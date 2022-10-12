StoneX Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 43.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

