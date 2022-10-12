StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,912,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,775,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 152,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 670,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $988.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

