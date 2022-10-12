Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.94

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,983,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $489,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 145,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

