iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.83

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.83 and last traded at $67.12, with a volume of 4240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.