Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Up 2.9%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. 8,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 842,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

