NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 282,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 224,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 126,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 238,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

