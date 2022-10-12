Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 26,213 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,213 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.