FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Chevron by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,043,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,212,000 after purchasing an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

