Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 19,664 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

