Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 426 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

