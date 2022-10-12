Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $235.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

