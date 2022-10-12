Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

