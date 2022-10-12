Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

