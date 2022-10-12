Mission Wealth Management LP Has $427,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,818 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.