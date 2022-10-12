The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $296.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

