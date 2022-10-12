Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

