K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 899 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

