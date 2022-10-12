SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 69,260 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,260 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

