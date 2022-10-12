Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

