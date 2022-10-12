Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $884,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

