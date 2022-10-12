Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

