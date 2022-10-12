DeDora Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

