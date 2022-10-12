Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,043,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,212,000 after purchasing an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $308.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

