Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

