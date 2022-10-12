80,000 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PG stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
