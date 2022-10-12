Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $240,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.81.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $294.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.45 and a 200-day moving average of $317.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

