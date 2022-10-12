Navalign LLC Sells 910 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

