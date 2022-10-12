Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

