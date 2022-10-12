Country Club Bank GFN Sells 4,978 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,039,038.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PG opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

