SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 2,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,165,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,222,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,260 shares of company stock valued at $63,719 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

