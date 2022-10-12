15,535 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,146 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 686,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 266,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,676 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Shares of KC stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

