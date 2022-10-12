StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

