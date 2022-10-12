StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,675 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

