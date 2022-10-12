StoneX Group Inc. Invests $217,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 78,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

TTD opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

